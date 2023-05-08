Sky Carp to Host RVC Jamboree

BELOIT. - ABC Supply Stadium will be the scene for one of the most exciting prep events of the spring: The Rock Valley Conference Jamboree.

The Jamboree, which will take place over the course of three days, will feature all 10 Rock Valley Conference baseball teams matching up.

By the time the jamboree is complete, 14 different high school teams will have played games at ABC Supply Stadium this spring.

The Sky Carp are grateful to provide the unique opportunity for prep athletes to play in a premium facility and make memories for themselves and their families.

Clinton athletic director Tyree Gamble is looking forward to the weekend. "First, I would like to thank everyone within the Sky Carp organization for allowing the RVC to host a three-day event at their magnificent facility," Gamble said. "It is a great opportunity not only for Clinton to play in beautiful downtown Beloit, but also a great opportunity for families within our conference to see multiple high-quality games. One thing I noticed right away since coming to the RVC and being a baseball guy, is that the RVC has some very talented players and I hope a lot of people come out to see all the student-athletes on the field."

Turner head baseball coach Jeff Clowes believes his team will benefit greatly from playing at the ballpark. "ABC Supply Stadium is an absolute jewel in our community and the premier baseball facility to host events in the Midwest," Clowes said. "Our program, ballplayers, and families have made memories to last a lifetime. The Beloit Sky Carp management, staff, and facilities crew are first class in all that they do. They pride themselves on making the experience special for all involved. We have been fortunate to work with such an outstanding organization and look forward to growing our partnership in the future!"

Tickets for each game are $7 and can be purchased online at SkyCarp.com or by visiting the Box Office at ABC Supply Stadium. ABC Supply Stadium is a cashless facility, so only purchases made via credit, debit, Google Pay or Apple Pay will be accepted.

RVC Jamboree Schedule:

Thursday, May 11th

- Gates open at 4 PM

- First pitch: 5:00 PM - MacFarland vs. Edgerton

Friday, May 12th

- Gates open at 2 PM

- First pitch: 3 PM - Evansville vs. Turner

- First Pitch: 5:35 PM - Clinton vs. Jefferson

Saturday, May 13th

- Gates open at 3 PM

- First pitch: 4 PM - Whitewater vs. Broadhead

- First Pitch: 6:35 PM - Big Foot vs East Troy

