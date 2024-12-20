Sky Carp to Host Rudy Ruettiger

December 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - The Sky Carp proudly announces that Rudy Ruettiger is coming to town!

Rudy Ruettiger, the inspiration for the iconic movie 'Rudy', will be in Beloit on Thursday, April 3, as part of the Beloit International Film Festival.

There will be a showing of the film in the Beloit Health System Club, followed by Ruettiger participating in a Q&A session with the audience.

Ruettiger, a native of Joliet, Ill., was the third of 14 children. After graduating from Joliet Catholic High School, he joined the United States Navy for two years, then spent two more years working in a power plant.

After being denied entrance to his dream school of Notre Dame, Ruettiger attended nearby Holy Cross College for two years before being accepted into Notre Dame.

He joined the football team as a member of the scout team, and eventually was honored with the opportunity to dress for a home game. On the game's final play, Ruettiger recorded a quarterback sack.

His life story eventually developed into a successful motion picture, with Sean Astin portraying him.

"We are extremely excited to host Rudy here in April," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "The chance for our fans to meet him and interact with him, along with the ability to work again with BIFF, will be a great complement to our opening week."

BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard said he's eager to welcome Ruettiger to town.

"I'm happy to have Rudy here, and I think it's a real coup for the Festival," Gerard said. "It's a nice touch for the community in general because it touches so many things. There are a ton of Notre Dame fans around here, and a lot of movie buffs. It's just going to be a feel-good event, and we are very grateful for (Sky Carp owner) Quint Studer to hand this to us on a silver platter."

The day after the showing of the film, Ruettiger will be around to help the Sky Carp kick off their season by throwing out the first pitch on opening day as the Carp host the South Bend Cubs at 6:05 p.m.

Additionally, the Sky Carp offers a special deal for fans: Anyone who purchases a six or nine-game ticket package will receive a free ticket to the movie and an opportunity to meet Rudy on April 3.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

