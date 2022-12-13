Sky Carp Release 2023 Game Times

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp are excited to announce the completed version of their 2023 schedule, complete with all home game times.

The Sky Carp will open the season against their rivals to the north, the Milwaukee Brewer-affiliated Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The two teams will play a three-game set beginning on Friday, April 7, and the series will feature one of the changes in the 2023 schedule.

In the first half of the 2023 season, Saturday games will begin at 3:05 p.m. The transition to a 6:05 p.m. Saturday start will begin on July 1, when the Sky Carp host the South Bend Cubs as part of a week-long homestand that will feature a healthy share of holiday fireworks.

The schedule will also feature a pair of mid-week afternoon games, hosting West Michigan on Wednesday, May 3 and South Bend on Wednesday, May 17. Both games will begin at 11:05 a.m. as part of the continued initiative of the team to integrate education with baseball.

Games from Tuesday through Friday will remain at the 6:35 p.m start time, with Sunday games beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Other highlights of the home schedule include a 12-game homestand that willagain feature the Timber Rattlers to conclude the season.

Season tickets are available by visiting SkyCarp.com or calling the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

