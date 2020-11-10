Skeeters to Host Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Meal Pickup at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be hosting a drive-thru Thanksgiving-themed dinner pickup from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Constellation Field.

People ordering the Thanksgiving Supper Drive-Thru can drive around the Constellation Field warning track to pick up their food, getting an up-and-close look at the 2020 Sugar Land Holiday Lights setup. All orders must be made by 12 p.m. on Nov. 21, and orders can be made by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/thanksgiving.

Below is the menu included with the Thanksgiving Supper Drive-Thru, with service for four people at $90 and service for eight people at $150:

Carved Turkey Breast and Smoked Turkey Legs

Honey Glazed Ham

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Herbed Cornbread Stuffing

Dinner Rolls with Butter

Brown Gravy

Pumpkin Pie (Whole)

A wine combo package, which includes four bottles of wine for $30, will also be available. Individual bottles of wine will be on sale as well, starting as low as $16.

The following additional sides will be available for purchase:

Apple Walnut Cole Slaw ($25)

Garden Salad ($25)

Mac and Cheese (35)

Sweet Potatoes ($35)

Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Pie ($35)

All items are pre-cooked and held cold for pickup. Heating instructions will be provided with each meal.

Fans are encouraged to return to Constellation Field after eating their meal for Sugar Land Holiday Lights, with gates opening at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. It will be Santa's Cinema Night, with "Charlie Brown's Thanksgiving" playing on the field's Texas-Sized Videoboard.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters and Sugar Land Holiday Lights, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com, or sugarlandholidaylights.com, and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

