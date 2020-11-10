Blue Crabs Hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive with St. Charles High School

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' announced a Community Thanksgiving Food Drive in a joint effort with St. Charles High School.

In the midst of some of the most challenging times, Southern Maryland's Hometown Team is partnering up with St. Charles High School and the Fieldside Neighborhood Association to ensure every family in our community can cook a Thanksgiving feast.

Any non-perishable goods may be dropped off at St. Charles High School on any Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday from 8AM-1PM through November 20th, and at Regency Furniture Stadium on any Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 10AM-3PM through November 20th. For pickup of your donation, contact Neal Bankenstein at 301-753-2090, or [email protected]

"It's our duty as Southern Maryland's Hometown Team to help our community, especially as we approach the holiday season," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

