Skeeters Stymie Ducks to Even Championship Series at One

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Sugar Land Skeeters 7-0 on Wednesday night at Bethpage Ballpark in Game Two of the Atlantic League Championship Series. The best-of-five series is now tied at one.

Sugar Land took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Wynton Bernard and a two-run home run from Albert Cordero off Ducks starter Darin Downs. A two-out, two-run throwing error in the second extended the visitors' lead to five. The Skeeters went on to add single runs in the third and sixth innings on two-out RBI singles from Zach Borenstein and Javier Betancourt.

Skeeters starter Carlos Pimentel (2-0) earned the win, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven. Downs (0-1) took the loss, conceding six runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over three innings with five strikeouts.

Deibinson Romero led the Ducks offensively with two hits. Four Ducks relievers combined to give up just one unearned run on two hits and a walk over six innings with six strikeouts.

Following a travel day, the Ducks and Skeeters continue the Atlantic League Championship Series on Friday night in Texas with Game Three. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Seth Simmons (8-8, 3.86) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Troy Scribner (6-7, 3.68).

