Skeeters Sign Former Major League Right-Hander Simon Castro

June 20, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Skeeters on Wednesday announced the signing of former Major League right-hander Simon Castro, who was activated prior to last Saturday's game against the Road Warriors at Constellation Field.

Castro, 30, began the 2018 season with Triple-A Nashville (Oakland Athletics) and made six appearances there this year. The Dominican Republic native made 26 relief appearances at the Major League level in 2017 with the A's and went 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA over 37 innings pitched. He made his Major League debut in July 2013 with the Chicago White Sox and also appeared at the Major League level with the Colorado Rockies in 2015. In 41 Major League appearances (all coming in relief), Castro is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA over 54 innings pitched.

Castro was originally signed by the San Diego Padres in May 2006 as an amateur free agent from the Dominican Republic. While in the Padres Minor League system, Castro was selected to the 2010 MLB Futures Game, playing for Double-A San Antonio. Castro was selected as a Texas League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2010 as well. In 24 games (23 starts) at the Double-A level in 2010, Castro was 7-6 with a 2.92 ERA. He was rated as the No. 57 prospect in baseball prior to the 2010 season and the No. 58 prospect prior to the 2011 season, with both rankings coming from Baseball America.

The Padres traded Castro to the White Sox in December 2011 as part of a package to acquire two-time Major League All-Star outfielder Carlos Quentin. Through 12 Minor League seasons, Castro has gone 48-61 with a 4.26 ERA in 290 games (146 starts), spanning 924 1/3 innings.

Individual tickets are available now at SugarLandSkeeters.com, our mobile app, and at the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field. The Skeeters begin a seven-game homestand against the Lancaster Barnstormers starting Monday, June 25, at Constellation Field. Friday, June 28, will be 80's Night at Constellation Field, featuring a postgame concert from the Spazmatics, courtesy of Silver Eagle. On Saturday, June 29, it will be Parrothead Night, featuring a Skeeters Jersey Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans in attendance (courtesy of Texas Direct Auto) and a postgame concert from Jerry Diaz and Hanna Reef (courtesy of Silver Eagle). Also, fans can enjoy our weekly promotions at Constellation Field, including Margarita and Dollar Dog Monday, Two For Tuesday, Kids In Free Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Friday Fireworks and Sunday Funday. For more information, call 281-240-4487.

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest news on the team. Also, Download the official Sugar Land Skeeters app to keep up with the team all year long with news, score updates, stats and more. The free app is available in both the App Store and Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.