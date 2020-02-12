Skeeters Re-Sign Utility Man Blair Beck

February 12, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Skeeters today announced that they've re-signed utility man Blair Beck.

Beck, 27, joined the Skeeters midway through the 2019 campaign and hit .234/.289/.392 with five home runs and 18 RBIs while appearing at first base, left field, right field, third base and second base. Beck homered in his first at-bat with the Skeeters on June 29 against the High Point Rockers at Constellation Field. He began the season with the Windy City Thunderbolts of the Frontier League, appearing in 29 games.

The Tampa Bay Rays signed Beck as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kansas in 2015. He spent one season in the Rays system, splitting time with the Princeton Rays of the Appalachian League and the Gulf Coast League Rays.

Beck has spent parts of each of the last four seasons with Windy City. He hit a career-high 10 home runs to go with a career-high 40 RBIs with the ThunderBolts in 2018.

A native of Midland, Texas, Beck began his collegiate career with Midland Junior College before joining Kansas. He ranked in the top three in the nation after collecting 73 RBIs in 2012 and was named to the NJCAA World Series All-Tournament Team that same season. He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention following his senior season with Kansas in 2015, leading the team with eight home runs and posting a .270 batting average.

The Skeeters, two-time winners of the Atlantic League Championship, begin their ninth season of play in the Atlantic League at Constellation Field on April 30. Season tickets and mini-plans for the 2020 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting SugarLandSkeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

Fans can also follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.