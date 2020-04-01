Skeeters Re-Sign Right-Handers Chase De Jong and Josh Martin

April 1, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that they re-signed former Major League right-hander Chase De Jong as well as right-handed reliever Josh Martin.

De Jong, 26, joined the Skeeters in July of last season and was 4-4 with a 5.56 ERA in 12 starts. He also carried a 3.86 ERA through two postseason starts. De Jong took a no-decision in the Skeeters' Freedom Division-clinching win at York on Sept. 28, striking out seven with just one walk while allowing three runs over six innings of work.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected De Jong in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Woodrow Wilson High School (Long Beach, Calif.). He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July 2015 and then to the Seattle Mariners in March 2017. He was rated as the Mariners' No. 22 overall prospect prior to the 2018 season, per MLB Pipeline. De Jong made his Major League debut with the Mariners in 2017 and then went on to appear with the Minnesota Twins in 2018 and '19.

De Jong had his best Major League season with the Twins in 2018, going 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in four starts. He was one of two players to appear in the Majors as well as with the Skeeters in 2019. Over his three MLB seasons, De Jong has gone 1-1 with a 5.94 ERA in 12 appearances (eight starts), spanning 47 innings pitched.

Martin, 30, also joined the Skeeters in July of last season. He was 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA in 25 relief appearances, striking out 29 batters through 28 2/3 innings pitched. Martin began the 2019 season with the Philadelphia Phillies organization at the Triple-A level.

The Cleveland Indians selected Martin in the 10th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Samford University. He was selected as a Eastern League All-Star in 2015 while with Double-A Akron, going 8-1 with a 2.27 ERA and two saves in 44 relief appearances with Akron that season.

Martin spent seven seasons within the Indians organization before joining the Phillies in 2019, reaching as high as the Triple-A level. Over his eight seasons at the professional level, Martin has gone 32-26 with a 3.62 ERA and 20 saves in 320 games (five starts).

The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding Opening Day and special events for 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.