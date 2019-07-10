Skeeters Match Franchise Record with 14 Contracts Purchased

July 10, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the contract of right-hander Matt Ramsey was purchased by the Tijuana Toros of the Mexican League.

Ramsey is the 14th player to have his contract purchased by an outside professional baseball organization this season, which leads the Atlantic League and matches the Skeeters franchise record set in 2018. The Skeeters have had 11 contracts purchased by Major League Baseball organizations this year, which also leads the Atlantic League and is one away from matching the franchise record, also set in 2018.

Along with Ramsey, the following players have had their contracts purchased from the Skeeters roster this season: OF Cody Asche (Boston Red Sox), RHP Andrew Bellatti (New York Yankees), RHP Christian Bergman (Seattle Mariners), Ryan Court (Mariners), IF O'Koyea Dickson (Durango Generals), OF Courtney Hawkins (San Francisco Giants), IF Will Maddox (Giants), RHP Michael Mariot (Tijuana Toros), OF C.J. McElroy (Giants), RHP Kevin McGowan (Washington Nationals), Felipe Paulino (Houston Astros), Mitch Talbot (Cleveland Indians) and RHP Konner Wade (Boston Red Sox).

The Skeeters lead all independent league baseball clubs with 23 contracts purchased by MLB teams over the last two seasons. The next closest team is the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association with 16 contracts purchased.

Ramsey, 29, made four appearances with the Skeeters, going 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA and collecting a save, also striking out seven batters in four innings of work. He made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, throwing a scoreless inning of relief on April 25 against the New York Yankees. He was one of two players on the 2019 Skeeters who had appeared in the Majors this season, joining right-hander Nick Rumbelow (Seattle Mariners).

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Ramsey in the 19th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He's appeared at the affiliated level with the Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, as well as the Rays and Angels. Through his seven-year pro career, he's gone 13-15 with a 2.86 ERA and 55 saves, along with averaging 10.6 strikeouts-per-nine-innings.

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, begin their eighth season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at Constellation Field. Individual tickets, season tickets and mini plans for the 2019 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field, or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

All Skeeters home games can be streamed live on the Skeeters Youtube page or can be listened to live by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2019

Skeeters Match Franchise Record with 14 Contracts Purchased - Sugar Land Skeeters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.