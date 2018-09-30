Skeeters Hold off Ducks to Claim Atlantic League Championship

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Sugar Land Skeeters 4-1 on Sunday night in Game Five of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Bethpage Ballpark. The Skeeters win the best-of-five series three games to two and are the 2018 Atlantic League champions.

The Skeeters took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run to right field by Denis Phipps off Ducks starter Jake Fisher. An RBI single to left by Alberto Cordero in the third extended the lead to two.

Sugar Land opened up a three-run cushion with Matt Chavez' RBI single to left in the fifth inning. Dan Lyons launched a two-out solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth. However, an RBI single to center by Barrett Barnes in the sixth rounded out the scoring.

Skeeters starter James Russell (2-0) tossed a complete game to earn the win and secure the championship. He allowed just one run on seven hits over nine innings while striking out five batters and took home Championship Series MVP honors for his efforts. Fisher (1-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings with six strikeouts.

The Ducks would like to thank the best fans in the Atlantic League for all of their support during the 2018 season. This year saw the Ducks earn their 13th postseason appearance in franchise history as the Second Half Liberty Division champions. In addition, Long Island went on defeat the Somerset Patriots to earn the team's seventh Division Championship all-time and sixth Liberty Division title in the past eight seasons.

Off the field, over 360,000 fans enjoyed Ducks baseball at Bethpage Ballpark in 2018. That total helped the franchise add to its all-time Atlantic League record attendance total, which now stands at 7,735,814. In addition, the organization has hosted 683 sold out crowds all-time, which is also a league record.

