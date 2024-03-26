Sizzlin' Hot Deals for Every Day of the Week Announced for Railroaders' 2024 Season

Cleburne, TX - ALL ABOARD! Railroader Baseball is thrilled to announce a lineup of thrilling daily themes that promise an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. From $1 Hot Dogs to giveaway nights and everyone's favorite Firework Fridays, there's something for everyone at La Moderna Field every day of the week.

Mustache Mondays - Kick off the week with a twist! Mondays at La Moderna Field, all mustaches get in free! Show off your 'stache at the Box Office to claim your free ticket as you head to the game!

Tasty Tuesdays - Experience a culinary adventure every Tuesday as we showcase a different special and spin on a food item. Stick around post-game for autographs and make your Tuesday nights a taste sensation. Follow our social media throughout the season to find out what to expect each week!

Wiener Wednesdays - Indulge in everyone's favorite ballpark classic without breaking the bank. Wednesdays at the ballpark mean $1 hot dogs, so come hungry and leave happy.

Salute to Heroes Thursday - Join us as we honor our everyday heroes every Thursday. Discounted tickets and in-game elements will highlight the contributions of first responders, healthcare professionals, police, military, and more. Plus, enjoy select drink specials throughout the game on select Thursday nights.

Firework Fridays - Start your weekend with a bang! Fridays at La Moderna Field mean spectacular fireworks displays that light up the night sky. Bring the whole family and enjoy the show. Fireworks presented by La Moderna.

Sizzlin' Saturdays - Get ready for themed excitement and exclusive giveaways every Saturday. From fan favorites to special events, Saturdays are packed with entertainment for all. Stay tuned on social media in the coming weeks as we release all the different themes and giveaways to expect! Various sponsors to be announced.

Kids Club Sundays - Round off your weekend with a special treat for our young fans. All Kids Club members get in free on Sundays, with access to the brand new Fun Zone and post-game baserunning activities to keep the fun going. Sign up via railroaderbaseball.com presented by Chick-fil-A Cleburne, TX.

Don't miss out on the action-packed lineup of daily themes all season long. Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and join us for baseball in your backyard! Follow us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses: @railroaderbaseball

