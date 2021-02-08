Six-Year MLB Veteran Lombardozzi Returns

February 8, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks infielder Steve Lombardozzi

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks infielder Steve Lombardozzi(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Steve Lombardozzi. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his second season with the Ducks, third in the Atlantic League and 13th in professional baseball.

"Steve was an important part of our championship-winning club in 2019," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He has a tremendous amount of experience and success in the game, which will be a valuable asset to our team."

Lombardozzi played in 74 games during the 2019 season with Long Island. He batted .262 with two home runs, 33 RBIs, 36 runs, 72 hits, 13 doubles, two triples and a .346 on-base percentage. Defensively, he spent time at second base, third base and shortstop, committing just four errors and totaling a .985 fielding percentage. The switch-hitter excelled during the postseason, hitting .313 with 10 hits, seven RBIs, three runs and two walks. He earned at least one hit in all five games during the Atlantic League Championship Series against Sugar Land, as the Ducks earned their fourth league title.

"I'm excited to sign back with Long Island and compete with my teammates for another championship," said Lombardozzi. "Wally is a great manager and fun to play for. After this past year, I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the field to play ball. Michael Pfaff and the organization have been great to me, and I'm thankful for them bringing me back."

The 32-year-old has six seasons of Major League experience, playing parts of three seasons with the Washington Nationals (2011-13) and one each with the Baltimore Orioles (2014), Pittsburgh Pirates (2015) and Miami Marlins (2017). In 291 MLB games, the Pennsylvania resident has posted a .260 batting average, five homers, 52 RBIs, 75 runs, 33 doubles and five triples. His stint with the Marlins came after he posted a .367 batting average and a .401 on-base percentage in the Atlantic League with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2016. Lombardozzi was selected by the Nationals in the 19th round of the 2008 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 8, 2021

Six-Year MLB Veteran Lombardozzi Returns - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.