Six Shuckers Named Brewers' Organizational All-Stars

BILOXI, MS - Six members of the 2022 Biloxi Shuckers have been named MiLB.com Brewers' Organizational All-Stars. Catcher Jakson Reetz, third baseman Cam Devanney, outfielders Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio, left-handed pitcher Brandon Knarr and right-handed reliever Cam Robinson filled out six of the 11 All-Star spots for Milwaukee in 2022.

After being named the Southern League Most Valuable Player and a Southern League Postseason All-Star last week, Reetz garners another honor following a career season in 2022. In 64 games with the Shuckers, Reetz hit .281 with 16 doubles, a career-high 22 home runs, 58 RBI and 65 runs scored. His .636 slugging percentage and 1.028 OPS were the highest among hitters in the Southern League with at least 250 plate appearances and when he was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on July 11, he led the Southern League in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, RBI and hit-by-pitch (16) while standing second in extra-base hits (38) and total bases (147). Despite playing his final 21 games with the Omaha Storm Chasers in the Kansas City Royals organization, Reetz led the Brewers' organization in home runs (25), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (45), tied for sixth in RBI (67) and was eighth in total bases (175).

Devanney enjoyed a breakout year with the Shuckers in 2022 en route to his first organizational All-Star honor. Taken in the 15th round of the 2019 draft out of Elon, Devanney slashed .259/.340/.483 with 28 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 57 RBI and 59 runs scored in 115 games. He added on three more home runs while with Triple-A Nashville, giving him 23 for the year, the third most in the Brewers' system in 2022. He also was second in the Brewers' organization in doubles (32) and extra-base hits (56), third in total base (222) and slugging (.492), fourth in hits (119), fifth in RBI (68) and tied for sixth in runs scored (69). He became just the third player in Shuckers' history to hit at least 20 home runs in a season and set the franchise record with a 19-game hitting streak from June 5 to June 26. The 25-year-old was third in the Southern League in extra-base hits (49) and slugging percentage (.483) while finishing sixth in doubles, total bases (194) and OPS (.823).

Regarded as the organization's top prospect for most of the season, Frelick was promoted to Biloxi on May 3 after hitting .291 with High-A Wisconsin in 21 games. The outfielder only improved as a hitter at Double-A, slashing .317/.380/.464 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 25 RBI and 40 runs scored in 52 games with Biloxi before a promotion to Nashville on August 2. Taken in the first round of the 2021 draft out of Boston College by Milwaukee, Frelick led the Brewers' system in batting average (.331), OBP (.403), hits (163), total bases (236) and runs scored (90), was second in OPS (.883) and triples (6), fifth in slugging percentage (.480) and stole bases (24), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (45) and sixth in doubles (28). He reached safely in 20 straight games for the Shuckers from May 29 to July 6 and delivered one of 12 walk-off wins for Biloxi with a walk-off single against Montgomery on July 29.

Chourio joined Biloxi for the last week of the season but made most of his impact while he was with the Carolina Mudcats and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, earning Carolina League MVP honors at just 18 years old. Between three levels in his first full professional season, Chourio slashed .288/.342/.538 with 30 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 75 RBI and 75 runs scored. Though he didn't play his first game of the season until May 3, Chourio still ranked among the organization's best players, finishing second in slugging percentage, third in extra-base hits (55), doubles and OPS, tied for third in triples, fourth in RBI, fifth in home runs, total bases (215), runs scored and batting average and sixth in hits (115). Along with being rated as the #1 prospect in the Brewers' organization by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, Chourio is currently the second ranked prospect in MiLB by Baseball America and rated as the #10 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Knarr made a majority of his starts in 2022 with the Shuckers, going 4-6 with a 3.64 ERA in 16 starts with Biloxi. The southpaw allowed just 34 walks in 89.0 innings and struck out 87 hitters as part of a Southern League campaign in which he turned in eight quality starts, including four straight to close out the year, winning each of his last three starts. All told, Knarr went 11-8 with a 2.83 ERA between Biloxi and Wisconsin, striking out 152 batters in 146.1 innings. The 24-year-old led the Brewers' organization in ERA, strikeouts and innings pitched, was second in games started (26), tied for second in wins, third in WHIP (1.22) and fifth in average against (.234). His 146.1 innings were the seventh most in Minor League Baseball, and the most by a pitcher that did not pitch at Triple-A in 2022. Signed as a free agent by the Brewers in 2020 out of the University of Tampa, this is the first All-Star honor of Knarr's career.

Like Frelick, Robinson appeared across three levels in 2022, earning a promotion to the Shuckers on July 4 before moving up to Nashville just seven weeks later on August 23. During his time with Biloxi, Robinson converted six of seven save chances, registering a 1.23 ERA in 13 appearances while striking out 16 in 14.2 innings. The 23-year-old gave up his only two runs of the year on July 14 and finished his Double-A stint by making nine consecutive scoreless appearances, including a spotless 0.00 ERA and a perfect conversion of five save chances in the month of August. Robinson led Minor League Baseball with 25 saves and was second in the Brewers' system in appearances with 52, going 3-1 with a 2.49 ERA in 65.0 innings of work in 2022.

