Blue Wahoos Hire Steve Brice as Executive Vice President

November 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced on Tuesday the hiring of Steve Brice as the organization's new Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Brice brings with him 15 years of experience in the baseball industry, most recently serving as the director of corporate partnerships for the Southern League's Tennessee Smokies. In his new role with the Blue Wahoos, he will oversee the club's daily operations and sales.

"I'm thrilled to join the Blue Wahoos family," said Brice. "With its focus on fan experience and community values, the organization aligns with my priorities as we begin a new chapter in Blue Wahoos history."

A 2004 graduate of Xavier University's sports management program, Brice began his baseball career as a retail assistant with the Memphis Redbirds before spending five seasons as the general manager of the Burlington (NC) Royals.

The Cincinnati native worked as an account executive for the Gwinnett Braves before returning to his hometown in 2013 as a group sales account executive with the Cincinnati Reds. In 2017, he became an account executive for IMG Learfield on the campus of Miami University in Ohio.

Brice returned to Minor League Baseball in 2019 as the director of corporate partnerships with the Louisville Bats before moving to the summer collegiate Kingsport (TN) Axmen in 2021. He joined the Smokies after the 2021 season and worked for Tennessee through the conclusion of their 2022 campaign.

"Steve's experience at every level of professional baseball makes him an ideal fit for Pensacola," said Jonathan Griffith, President of Studer Entertainment and Retail. "With his leadership, we envision continued growth for the Blue Wahoos both in the community and in the world of Minor League Baseball."

In his free time, Brice enjoys playing basketball, golf and tennis. He is joined in his move to Pensacola by his wife Misti and two daughters.

