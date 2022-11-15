2023 Trash Pandas Mini Plans, Ticket Vouchers on Sale November 18

The first opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2023 season is almost here, as Rocket City Trash Pandas mini plans and single game ticket vouchers for the 2023 season will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, November 18 at 9 a.m.

Fans will have the option of either a Buzz, Sally, or Neil 20-game mini plan in honor of our favorite astronauts that race during every home game at Toyota Field.

Single game ticket vouchers will be available both online and in person at both the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office at Toyota Field and at the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre.

MINI PLANS

-Each mini plan costs $320 plus taxes and fees per box seat (about $17 per game) and includes a 20 percent discount on parking as well as 10 percent off at the Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field. All three mini plans also include two All You Can Eat Wednesday games, with a selection of inclusive food and beverage items available for all fans.

-Becoming a mini plan holder entitles fans to the same great box seats for 20 games throughout the season and mini plan holders will have a dedicated account executive that will be available for all needs throughout the season. Additional details for the 2023 mini plans are listed below:

-BUZZ'S PLAN: Nine fireworks shows, including the final display of the 2023 season on Saturday, September 9. Features nine games on either Fridays or Saturdays. Seven games in May, three games in June, July, and August, as well as two games in both April and September.

-NEIL'S PLAN:Nine fireworks shows in 2023, including the Independence Day Spectacular on Tuesday, July 4 and the special Sunday Memorial Day weekend show on Sunday, May 23. Seven games in May, three games each in June, July, and August, and a pair of games in both April and September.

-SALLY'S PLAN: Eight fireworks shows during the season, including the Opening Night game against Chattanooga on Thursday, April 6. Six games in May, four games in August, three games each in April, June, and July, and one final game in September.

SINGLE GAME TICKET VOUCHERS

-Single game ticket vouchers cost $16 plus taxes and includes one box seat (Section 1-18) for any Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability at Toyota Field during the 2023 season, excluding all Wednesday games. Single game ticket vouchers will not be honored for any potential Trash Pandas playoff games.

-Vouchers can be redeemed online or in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket office once single game tickets go on sale in early 2023. Full details of single game tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

-Single game vouchers are not eligible for refunds or exchanges and specific games are not guaranteed. In the event box seats are sold out, vouchers can be used for general admission or berm tickets, subject to availability.

-If a voucher is redeemed for a game that is ultimately postponed, the tickets can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value for a later home game during the 2023 season.

The Trash Pandas' 69 game home schedule at Toyota Field kicks off on Thursday, April 6 against the Chattanooga Lookouts

