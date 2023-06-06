Six-Run Sixth for Jackals Sinks Wild Things in Series Opener

PATERSON, NJ. - A six-run sixth inning for New Jersey was the big inning that led to the Wild Things' loss in the series opener in Paterson, New Jersey, Tuesday morning. The Jackals upended Washington 12-4 despite a three-hit, two-RBI day for Wild Things' second baseman Scotty Dubrule.

New Jersey scored twice in the second on consecutive RBI singles by Austin White and Ti'Quan Forbes before Washington got on the board in the third inning on back-to-back doubles by Nick Gotta and Scotty Dubrule. That run was all Washington would get against former big leaguer Vin Mazzaro, who fanned 10 over five innings of one-run ball for New Jersey. He got a no decision as Washington was able to tie things up in the sixth inning at 3-3: New Jersey had scored in the fourth inning on a Joe Simone RBI knock.

In the sixth, Andrew Czech singled home Dubrule, who had walked and stole second, to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. The next batter, Anthony Brocato, doubled home Czech. That double extended Brocato's on-base streak to 19 games. But the bottom of the sixth saw the door of the game get blown open by the Jackals. New Jersey plated six on four hits and were aided by an error on a throw from Scotty Dubrule that got by Czech at first and got out of play under the bike-rack retaining wall at Hinchliffe Stadium. The inning was highlighted by Josh Rehwaldt's first home run of the night, a three-run shot that made it 9-3.

The Jackals scored three more in the eighth inning before Washington plated its final run of the contest in the ninth on an RBI double by Dubrule that scored centerfielder Robert Chayka.

The middle game of the series takes place tomorrow at 10:35 a.m. in Paterson. Spencer Johnston will take the hill and be opposed by Anthony Rodriguez for the Jackals.

