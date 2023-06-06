Six-Run Seventh Baffles Bolts

PONOMA, NY- The Windy City ThunderBolts fell Tuesday night 9-4 against the New York Boulders at Clover Field.

Windy City (9-13) catcher Matt Morgan hit his second home run of the season and the first ThunderBolts' grand slam of the season in the top of the fourth inning and all four Bolts runs in the contest.

In the bottom of the first, New York (12-9) struck the first run hit by a sacrifice fly from Chris Kwitzer for a 1-0 Boulders lead.

The Bolts offense came to light in the top of the fourth inning. Following back to back walks and a Junior Martina single, Morgan blasted a pitch by Garrett Cooper (into the top row of left field off Boulders starting pitcher Garrett Cooper, supercharging the Bolts their first lead of the evening 4-1.

The Boulders responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run double by Tucker Nathans.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Bolts starting pitcher Garrett Christman exited the game throwing six innings of work allowing a lead off hit by Boulders Thomas Walraven in the bottom of the seventh inning.

From the moment Christman (1-1) exited the game, the nightmare bottom of the seventh inning began.

Windy City endured six runs on four hits, three walks, and no errors. The mishaps induced on the Bolts include four wild pitches and two passed balls in addition to a lone sacrifice fly. RBI base-hits by Matt McDermott and Pat Kivlehan tally a six run Boulders seventh inning and a 9-4 win in the series opener.

Bolts pitcher Austin Marozas (0-1) received his first loss of the season in 0.1 IP, two hits, three walks, and five earned runs.

The ThunderBolts are back in action for a 9:30 CT first pitch against the New York Boulders Wednesday morning. (RHP Taylor Sugg 1-0, 3.15 ) vs. RHP Rony Baez (0-0 81.00).

