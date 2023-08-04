Six-Run First Inning Leads AquaSox to 7-3 Win

August 4, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox scored six of their seven runs on Thursday night in the first inning highlighted by a Mike Salvatore grand slam. The Everett pitching staff combined to hold the Spokane Indians' offense to only three runs in the game.

In all three games this series, Spokane scored first. Today, it was Benny Montgomery who hit a solo home run for the early 1-0 lead.

Spokane's starter, Jaden Hill, night ended quite quickly. After giving up a walk and a hit batsman in the first inning, he was removed from the game with an injury. Eric Shawver came on as the injury replacement out of the bullpen.

Neither the early Spokane run, nor the pitching change rattled the AquaSox. They scored six runs in the bottom of the first on a Walking Cabrera two-run RBI single and the grand slam from Salvatore. It gave the Frogs some early separation as they went up 6-1.

Jimmy Kingsbury was called upon for a spot start in the contest. It was only his fourth start in 26 appearances this season. He only gave up one run on two hits and struck out four in 3.0 innings. Kelvin Nunez was the first pitching replacement in what had become a bullpen game for both teams.

Spokane began to crawl back, scoring one run in the fourth and one in the fifth. The big blast of the sequence came in the fifth off the bat of Major League Rehab assignment, outfielder Sean Bouchard, who made it 6-3.

The Indians' bullpen was doing all they could to help their offensive effort. Shawver and Seth Halvorsen shut down the Frogs from the second through the fifth. Spokane's pen would finally make a mistake in the sixth when Brayan Castillo balked in a run with runners at second and third, making it 7-3 Frogs.

From there, both offenses went on permanent hiatus. This worked out well for the AquaSox as Luis Curvelo, Kyle Hill, and Sam Carlson pitched shutout baseball from the sixth through the ninth to hand the AquaSox the 7-3 victory as they went up 2-1 in the series.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.