Six Lumberjacks Nominated for 2025 Hobey Baker Award

January 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







ST. LOUIS, MI - The Hobey Baker Foundation announced on Wednesday afternoon the nominations for the 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Six Lumberjacks alumni have been nominated to win the award handed out during the frozen four in St. Louis, MI later this year.

The Hobey Baker Memorial award recognizes the top player in NCAA Division I College Hockey in the country. On ice play as well as qualities like sportsmanship and character are used in the selection criteria.

The first nomination from Muskegon is Rhett Pitlick. A two-year Lumberjack, Pitlick spent parts of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons at Trinity Health Arena playing in 45 games as a Lumberjack. His point per game production (20g, 25a, 45 pts.) earned him a commitment to the University of Minnesota where he spent three seasons before transferring to Minnesota State University (Mankato) this season. Again, near a point per game Pitlick leads the Mavericks with 23 points in 24 games.

Alex Gagne is the second player to appear on the nomination list after spending time in Muskegon. After just one season with the Lumberjacks in 2020-2021 Gagne was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning and is now playing in the Hockey East with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. Gagne represents the leadership qualities used in the selection criteria, acting as the captain of the Wildcats over the past two seasons.

Another captain, and former Lumberjacks captain Jack Williams is in his senior season at Northeastern University leading the Huskies both on and off the ice. While acting as the team captain Williams leads the team with 28 points in 22 games played. During his three seasons as a Lumberjack between 2018-2022 Williams amassed 116 points in 163 games and sits 4th all time in Lumberjacks scoring leaders.

One point behind Williams in Lumberjacks History and right across the city of Boston, Quinn Hutson spent two seasons in Muskegon between 2018-2020. As a Lumberjack Hutson recorded 115 points in 104 games and ranks #1 in Lumberjacks history in ppg among skaters with 100 games played at 1.11.

Next is John Prokop of the Union Chargers in the ECAC. After spending a portion of the 2019-20 season in Muskegon Prokop went on to play at Union where he is in his senior season with 20 points in 23 games played. With an "A" on his jersey Prokop leads the Chargers both on and off the ice.

The final Jacks alum to be nominated is the most recent Lumberjack of the bunch. Sacha Boisvert spent the previous two seasons in Muskegon appearing in 118 games and recording 113 points. Now at the University of North Dakota Boisvert has been the NCHC Rookie of the Month twice this season and leads the Fighting Hawks with 18 points in 23 games. Before moving to Grand Forks from Muskegon Boisvert was drafted #18th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL Draft.

For more information about the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, and to vote for the Lumberjacks alumni visit hobeybaker.com.

