Sixty-Two Alumni Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees

January 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Sixty-two players with USHL ties have been nominated for the 2025 Hobey Baker Award, and every USHL team has at least one player on the list.

USHL alumni have won eight of the last ten Hobey Baker Awards: Macklin Celebrini (2024), Adam Fantilli (2023), Dryden McKay (2022), Cole Caufield (2021), Scott Perunovich (2020), Adam Gaudette (2018), Will Butcher (2017), and Jack Eichel (2015). The Hobey Baker Award has been given to a former USHL player 15 times since 2002.

Name School Conference USHL Team(s)

Josh Barnes AIC Atlantic CR

Ben Meehan U-Mass Lowell Hockey East CR

Michael Hage Michigan B1G CHI

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine Ohio State B1G CHI

Travis Treloar Quinnipiac ECAC CHI / LIN

Quinn Finley Wisconsin B1G CHI / MAD

Jake Livanavage North Dakota NCHC CHI / NTDP

Joey Muldowney UConn Hockey East DM

Philip Svedebäck Providence College Hockey East DBQ

Cole Knuble Notre Dame B1G FGO

Gavin Morrissey Wisconsin B1G FGO

Noah Beck Arizona State NCHC FGO

Cameron Lund Northeastern Hockey East GB / NTDP

Ryan Greene Boston University Hockey East GB

Barrett Hall St. Cloud State NCHC GB

Nicholas Grabko Alaska IND GB

Damien Carfagna Ohio State B1G GB / SC

Aidan Thompson Denver NCHC LIN

Noah Laba Colorado College NCHC LIN

Owen Michaels Western Michigan NCHC LIN / DBQ

Kaiden Mbereko Colorado College NCHC LIN / NTDP

Arthur Smith Princeton ECAC MAD

Ryan Kirwan Arizona State NCHC MAD / GB

Simon Latkoczy Omaha NCHC MAD / CHI

Austin Burnevik St. Cloud State NCHC MAD / NTDP

Quinn Hutson Boston University Hockey East MUS

Sacha Boisvert North Dakota NCHC MUS

Jack Williams Northeastern Hockey East MUS / NTDP

Alex Gagne New Hampshire Hockey East MUS / CR

Zeev Buium Denver NCHC NTDP

Ty Gallagher Colorado College NCHC NTDP

Jimmy Snuggerud Minnesota B1G NTDP

Isaac Howard Michigan State B1G NTDP

Trey Augustine Michigan State B1G NTDP

Jack Devine Denver NCHC NTDP

Cole Hutson Boston University Hockey East NTDP

Gabe Perreault Boston College Hockey East NTDP

Ryan Leonard Boston College Hockey East NTDP

Ayrton Martino Clarkson ECAC OMA

John Prokop Union ECAC OMA / MUS / GB / DM

Bennett Schimek Arizona State NCHC OMA / SC

Alex Bump Western Michigan NCHC OMA / TC

Alex Tracy Minnesota State CCHA SC

Ryan Conmy New Hampshire Hockey East SC

Ethan Edwards Michigan B1G SC

Colin Kessler Vermont Hockey East SC

Max Strand Vermont Hockey East SC

Kristoffer Eberly Ohio State B1G SC / GB

Sam Stange Omaha NCHC SC / SF

Isak Posch St. Cloud State NCHC SF

Cole O'Hara Massachusetts Hockey East TC

Colby Ambrosio Miami NCHC TC

Tanner Adams Providence College Hockey East TC

Guillaume Richard Providence College Hockey East TC

Vincent Borgesi Northeastern Hockey East TC

Ryan Ouellette Northern Michigan CCHA TC / LIN

Rhett Pitlick Minnesota State CCHA TC / MUS / OMA

Sam Rinzel Minnesota B1G WAT

Mattias Sholl Bemidji State CCHA YNG

Stiven Sardarian Michigan Tech CCHA YNG

Trey Taylor Clarkson ECAC YNG

Jacob Fowler Boston College Hockey East YNG

As of Jan. 22, Isaac Howard (NTDP/Michigan State) leads the NCAA in scoring, followed by Quinn Finley (Chicago Steel/Madison Capitols/Wisconsin). Alex Tracy (Sioux City Musketeers/Minnesota State) and Jacob Fowler (Youngstown Phantoms/Boston College) are among the top former USHL goalies nominated.

Fan voting for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award runs from Wednesday, Jan. 22, through Sunday, March 9, at: https://www.hobeybaker.com/vote.

The top ten finalists will be announced on March 19. The three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists will be revealed on April 3, and the winner will be announced on April 11 during the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Louis, MO.

For more information, visit hobeybaker.com.

