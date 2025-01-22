Sixty-Two Alumni Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees
January 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Sixty-two players with USHL ties have been nominated for the 2025 Hobey Baker Award, and every USHL team has at least one player on the list.
USHL alumni have won eight of the last ten Hobey Baker Awards: Macklin Celebrini (2024), Adam Fantilli (2023), Dryden McKay (2022), Cole Caufield (2021), Scott Perunovich (2020), Adam Gaudette (2018), Will Butcher (2017), and Jack Eichel (2015). The Hobey Baker Award has been given to a former USHL player 15 times since 2002.
Name School Conference USHL Team(s)
Josh Barnes AIC Atlantic CR
Ben Meehan U-Mass Lowell Hockey East CR
Michael Hage Michigan B1G CHI
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine Ohio State B1G CHI
Travis Treloar Quinnipiac ECAC CHI / LIN
Quinn Finley Wisconsin B1G CHI / MAD
Jake Livanavage North Dakota NCHC CHI / NTDP
Joey Muldowney UConn Hockey East DM
Philip Svedebäck Providence College Hockey East DBQ
Cole Knuble Notre Dame B1G FGO
Gavin Morrissey Wisconsin B1G FGO
Noah Beck Arizona State NCHC FGO
Cameron Lund Northeastern Hockey East GB / NTDP
Ryan Greene Boston University Hockey East GB
Barrett Hall St. Cloud State NCHC GB
Nicholas Grabko Alaska IND GB
Damien Carfagna Ohio State B1G GB / SC
Aidan Thompson Denver NCHC LIN
Noah Laba Colorado College NCHC LIN
Owen Michaels Western Michigan NCHC LIN / DBQ
Kaiden Mbereko Colorado College NCHC LIN / NTDP
Arthur Smith Princeton ECAC MAD
Ryan Kirwan Arizona State NCHC MAD / GB
Simon Latkoczy Omaha NCHC MAD / CHI
Austin Burnevik St. Cloud State NCHC MAD / NTDP
Quinn Hutson Boston University Hockey East MUS
Sacha Boisvert North Dakota NCHC MUS
Jack Williams Northeastern Hockey East MUS / NTDP
Alex Gagne New Hampshire Hockey East MUS / CR
Zeev Buium Denver NCHC NTDP
Ty Gallagher Colorado College NCHC NTDP
Jimmy Snuggerud Minnesota B1G NTDP
Isaac Howard Michigan State B1G NTDP
Trey Augustine Michigan State B1G NTDP
Jack Devine Denver NCHC NTDP
Cole Hutson Boston University Hockey East NTDP
Gabe Perreault Boston College Hockey East NTDP
Ryan Leonard Boston College Hockey East NTDP
Ayrton Martino Clarkson ECAC OMA
John Prokop Union ECAC OMA / MUS / GB / DM
Bennett Schimek Arizona State NCHC OMA / SC
Alex Bump Western Michigan NCHC OMA / TC
Alex Tracy Minnesota State CCHA SC
Ryan Conmy New Hampshire Hockey East SC
Ethan Edwards Michigan B1G SC
Colin Kessler Vermont Hockey East SC
Max Strand Vermont Hockey East SC
Kristoffer Eberly Ohio State B1G SC / GB
Sam Stange Omaha NCHC SC / SF
Isak Posch St. Cloud State NCHC SF
Cole O'Hara Massachusetts Hockey East TC
Colby Ambrosio Miami NCHC TC
Tanner Adams Providence College Hockey East TC
Guillaume Richard Providence College Hockey East TC
Vincent Borgesi Northeastern Hockey East TC
Ryan Ouellette Northern Michigan CCHA TC / LIN
Rhett Pitlick Minnesota State CCHA TC / MUS / OMA
Sam Rinzel Minnesota B1G WAT
Mattias Sholl Bemidji State CCHA YNG
Stiven Sardarian Michigan Tech CCHA YNG
Trey Taylor Clarkson ECAC YNG
Jacob Fowler Boston College Hockey East YNG
As of Jan. 22, Isaac Howard (NTDP/Michigan State) leads the NCAA in scoring, followed by Quinn Finley (Chicago Steel/Madison Capitols/Wisconsin). Alex Tracy (Sioux City Musketeers/Minnesota State) and Jacob Fowler (Youngstown Phantoms/Boston College) are among the top former USHL goalies nominated.
Fan voting for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award runs from Wednesday, Jan. 22, through Sunday, March 9, at: https://www.hobeybaker.com/vote.
The top ten finalists will be announced on March 19. The three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists will be revealed on April 3, and the winner will be announced on April 11 during the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Louis, MO.
For more information, visit hobeybaker.com.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025
- Six Lumberjacks Nominated for 2025 Hobey Baker Award - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Sixty-Two Alumni Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees - USHL
- Country Night, Military Appreciation Night this Weekend - Chicago Steel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.