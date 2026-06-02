Six-Game Homestand vs. Eugene Begins Tonight

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The first place Eugene Emeralds, High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, make their first trip to Everett this season as the AquaSox welcome their Northwest League rivals to Everett Memorial Stadium for a six-game series!

Playing a rematch of the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series, the Emeralds roster features several of the organization's top prospects including infielder Gavin Kilen (#5), outfielder Dakota Jordan (#6), pitcher Jacob Bresnahan (#8), and outfielder Trevor Cohen (#9).

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Taylor Dollard was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly. Since beginning his professional career, Dollard has compiled a 28-16 record across 74 starts.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office..

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

MORE BASEBALL FOR YOUR BUCK!

Did you know you can now grab AquaSox tickets at Costco?

These bundles are available exclusively at the Everett, Marysville, Lake Stevens, and Lynnwood Costco locations for a limited-time only!

This special offer includes four Upper Reserved tickets for just $49.99 - a perfect way to enjoy a summer night at Everett Memorial Stadium with family or friends.







Northwest League Stories from June 2, 2026

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