Six-Game Homestand on Tap for D-Braves

August 2, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves return home after a three-game road trip against the Pulaski Yankees for a six-game homestand against the Princeton Rays and the Bristol Pirates, beginning with the series opener against Princeton on Friday.

As always, the D-Braves offer at least one promotion every home game, with Tailgate Night, Cinco de Agosto and Flight Night among the highlights of the homestand.

Danville started its series against Pulaski on Tuesday, falling to the Yankees 3-2 in a tight contest. Beau Philip hit his third home run of the season in the first inning to take an early lead, and Connor Blair hit a sacrifice fly to retake the lead in the fourth inning after Pulaski tied it with a home run of their own in the third. Ultimately, a two-run Pulaski shot in the fifth inning proved to be the last runs scored.

On Wednesday night, Pulaski scored three runs in the first and two in the second as part of an early onslaught in an 8-0 victory. Danville was only able to eke out three hits, while Pulaski piled up 13 of their own.

Thursday's series finale was much like Tuesday's game, with a one-run margin in Pulaski's favor. The Yankees finished off a sweep with the 4-3 win that went down to the final half-inning, as Pulaski got an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off. Danville committed a season-high five errors but limited Pulaski's scoring, as the Yankees stranded 13 runners and hit just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Danville returns to friendlier confines with Friday's series opener against Princeton. Fans in attendance have several promotions to look forward to, including All-You-Can-Eat-Seats, with a blue reserved ticket and unlimited burgers, hot dogs, popcorn and souvenir sodas for just $25. Dan River High School's football team will be in attendance as part of Pigskin Preview Night presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. It's also Rep the A Friday, as fans wearing red Braves hats or shirts can enter to win a prize from a Braves affiliate. Finally, Danville is participating in the MiLB CommUNITY Initiative Night presented by Allegiant, helping to encourage fans to become more active in their communities and promote unity, understanding, acceptance and inclusion.

The series continues on Saturday, with two exciting promotions accompanying the game. The D-Braves are hosting Tailgate Night, with pregame festivities included. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the first 300 fans will receive a D-Braves koozie, presented by First Citizens Bank. The picnic area will be open with a special Tailgate Night deal as well. For $15, fans can get unlimited burgers, hot dogs and baked beans, as well as a bag of chips and a cookie. In addition, several beverage items will be discounted, with $2 bottled sodas, $2 domestic tallboy beers and $4 craft tallboy beers available for purchase. These deals will run until 7 p.m. The team will also be raising money for God's Storehouse with a Bobblehead and Signed Baseball Auction, with bobbleheads and baseballs from teams across the country.

The series finale is on Sunday, with Sunday Funday offering $6 blue reserved tickets and $4 general admission tickets. Fans can also get a free souvenir soda at concessions with a church bulletin.

Monday sees the Bristol Pirates begin their only series in Danville this season with several promotions on tap. It's Dollar Monday, with hot dogs, popcorn and souvenir sodas all just $1. It's also Cinco de Agosto, as Coronas, tornados, and churros comes to Legion Field, along with some chips and salsa provided by San Marcos Mexican Restaurant. There will be salsa dancing from New City Dance Space. It's also First Responders Night, as the D-Braves honor all first responders in Danville and surrounding communities with free tickets (with valid identification).

The next day is $2 Tuesday, with general admission tickets, tallboy beers, hot dogs, corn dogs and french fries all just $2 each. It's also Flight Night, with Ballad Brewing taking over the taps and providing fans an opportunity to buy beer that isn't normally sold at Legion Field.

The homestand and series conclude on Wednesday with Family Wednesday offering "the best family deal in town." Fans can purchase a package of four blue reserved seats, four D-Braves caps, four hot dogs and four souvenir sodas. The Family Wednesday package is only $50 despite offering $125 value. It's also Local Eatery Night, with the D-Braves partnering with local restaurants to give out gift cards to lucky fans.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.