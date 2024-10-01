Single Game Tickets on Sale Today for the 2024-2025 Storm Hockey Season

October 1, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







Moline, IL - The wait is over. Single game tickets for the 2024-2025 Quad City Storm season go on sale today at 10:00 AM. Storm hockey returns to Vibrant Arena at The MARK this month for Opening Night presented by Purina, Saturday October 19th.

The season begins versus the Peoria Rivermen in the #ColdWarOn74. The first 1000 fans in attendance get a 24-25 season magnet schedule and light up thunder sticks! There will be a pregame tailgate party (weather pending) in the arena parking lot with food trucks, bounce houses, live music and more beginning at 4:30 PM.

Fans can now purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office. Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing Matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/quad-city-storm-tickets/artist/2528236

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 1, 2024

Single Game Tickets on Sale Today for the 2024-2025 Storm Hockey Season - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.