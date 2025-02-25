Single-Game Tickets on Sale Saturday at 9 Am

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Single-game tickets for the 2025 BlueClaws season will go on sale on Saturday, March 1st at 9:00 am online at BlueClaws.com. This includes every game across the entire season, from Opening Night to Father's Day to the 4th of July to Star Wars Night and everything in between!

Highlighted Promotional Nights

*These have been announced so far with more to come*

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (April 8th)

Bluey Appearance (April 26th)

Halfway to Halloween (May 9th, presented by Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach)

Buster's Birthday & Touch Some Trucks (May 10th)

Father's Day in ShoreTown (June 15th)

Irish Heritage Night (June 21st presented by New Jersey Natural Gas)

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration (July 3rd)

Star Wars Night (July 18th presented by RWJBarnabas Health)

Military Appreciation Night (July 24th presented by OceanFirst Bank)

Christmas in July (July 25th presented by Wingstop)

Pride Night (July 26th presented by Coca-Cola)

Salute to Heroes/County Night (August 9th presented by Farro's Tees)

Grateful Dead Night (August 23rd presented by Farro's Tees)

Fan Appreciation Night (September 6th)

We also have a large set of Day-of-the-Week promotions for you to enjoy!

