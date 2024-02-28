Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

The wait is over! The Spokane Indians are pleased to announce that single game tickets for all 66 home games are ON SALE NOW.

This year's promotional schedule is packed with (21) Firework Nights, (5) Family Feast Nights, (5) Storybook Princess Nights, and our first-ever RIBBY Bobblehead Giveaway on July 12th!

The Spokane Indians open their 2024 season at Avista Stadium on Friday, April 5th against the defending Northwest League champion Vancouver Canadians with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford.

Planning to come to multiple games this season? Mini-Season (11 games) or Half-Season Ticket Plans (33 games) offer up to 44% savings on day-of-game tickets and include STCU Gold Glove Member perks and privileges like:

- Online Ticket Management

- Guaranteed Giveaway Items

- Early Entrance to Avista Stadium

- Access to the Champions Club

- Never Wasted Ticket Program

BOOK A GROUP OUTING!

Get together with your favorite people and head to Avista Stadium this season! Whether it's a school, sports team, church, birthday party, company event, or family gathering, we can help you plan the perfect group outing at the ballpark.

