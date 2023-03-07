Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

March 7, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







The wait is over! The Spokane Indians are pleased to announce that single game tickets for all 66 home games this season are ON SALE NOW.

This year's promotional schedule is packed with:

- (17) Firework Nights

- (5) Family Feast Nights

- (5) Storybook Princess Nights

- (5) Bark in the Park Nights

The Spokane Indians open the 2023 season against the defending NWL champion Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, April 11th at Avista Stadium with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain. Tickets for that game are available now.

Planning to come to multiple games this season? Mini-Season (11 games) or Half-Season Ticket Plans (33 games) offer up to 42% savings on day-of-game tickets and offer STCU Gold Glove Member perks and privileges like:

- Online Ticket Management

- Guaranteed Giveaway Items

- Early Entrance to Avista Stadium

- Access to the Champions Club

- Never Wasted Ticket Program

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 7, 2023

Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.