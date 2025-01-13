Single Game Tickets on Sale for 2025 Season

January 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that single game tickets are now on sale to the general public. Individual tickets were put on sale online today - Monday, January 13th at 10 am CST - for all 69 home games scheduled at Arvest Ballpark during the upcoming season of Naturals baseball.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES (Pricing Excludes July 4th, July 5th, and Special Events):

Sunday - Thursday:

Home Plate Premium Ticket - $16.00 ($15.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $14.00 ($13.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $11.00 ($10.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $11.00 ($10.00 in advance)

*Online orders will contain a convenience fee

Friday - Saturday:

Home Plate Premium Ticket - $17.00 ($16.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($14.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $12.00 ($11.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $12.00 ($11.00 in advance)

*Online orders will contain a convenience fee

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age will receive $1 off the single game ticket prices. Kids discounts are also available to online customers while purchasing adult tickets as fans can purchase two kid tickets online for every adult ticket ordered with a maximum ticket purchase of ten total tickets.

Tickets can now be purchased online, and convenience fees will apply to all online orders. For questions, please visit www.nwanaturals.com, email [email protected], or call our office at 479-927-4900.

The 2025 promotional schedule will be finalized in the very near future. For a complete game schedule, visit www.nwanaturals.com for details. All game dates are subject to change. The Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 13, 2025

Single Game Tickets on Sale for 2025 Season - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.