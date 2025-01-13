Banda Tabbed Top South Texas Pro

January 13, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Former Sinton High School star Anthony Banda is the 2024 Mike Adams South Texas Professional Player of the Year. The World Series champion will be honored at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, set for January 23 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom.

Hooks legend and 14-year Major League Baseball veteran Hunter Pence headlines the event, presented by Whataburger.

Banda went 3-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 48 games for the Dodgers who bested the Yankees, 4-1, in the 2024 Fall Classic. He earned 11 holds and two saves while finishing nine games as a leverage reliever for Los Angeles. Banda struck out a career-best 50 batters against 44 hits and 18 walks in 49.2 innings.

Banda authored a sterling 1.13 ERA over 10 postseason appearances, striking out 11 in 8.0 frames. The 31-year-old southpaw was not scored upon in four World Series assignments. Traded from Cleveland in May, Banda led the Dodgers in appearances during his time on the active roster.

Originally signed as a 10th-round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2012, Banda did not permit an earned run in 15 of his first 17 outings with the Dodgers. For the season, lefty hitters failed to muster a home run while batting only .218 against him.

Banda, who has made 138 appearances over parts of eight Major League seasons, was also picked as the top South Texas Pro in 2015.

