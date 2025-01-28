Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale for Shuckers 10th Anniversary Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that single-game tickets are now on sale for all 69 home games at Keesler Federal Park for the 2025 season, the team's 10 th- anniversary campaign. The Shuckers will begin their home slate on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones. Marquee matchups include Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 against the Knoxville Smokies, the Shuckers Independence Day Extravaganza on Friday, July 4 against Pensacola and the team's special Labor Day game on Monday, September 1 against Pensacola.

"By giving fans access to buy single-game tickets at the earliest point in franchise history, we're looking forward to a year with plenty of excitement and fun at our ballpark," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited to welcome our terrific fans for 69 fun-filled games at our ballpark as we celebrate our 10 th anniversary season."

Fans can save up to 16% on tickets by purchasing in advance through Ticketmaster or the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park. Tickets range from $9-$33 on the lower level with a more premium all-inclusive experience available on the suite level in a newly renovated area formerly known as the Kloud7 SkyBox, set to be unveiled in the coming weeks. The Shuckers also offer special discounts to seniors, kids, military and first responders. These discounts are available for the Home Plate Box, Dugout Box, and Reserved Sections. Kids two and under are admitted free of charge.

As with 2024, the Shuckers are utilizing digital ticketing for the 2025 season. With digital tickets, fans can purchase the exact seats they want on their device and can keep their tickets on their mobile device for easy use at the gate. Fans do have the option to print their tickets at home if they would prefer to bring a physical ticket to the game. Additionally, tickets can be easily transferred from one person to another through either email, text, or their Ticketmaster account.

The Shuckers will have more information regarding 2025 daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights and more with the full promotional schedule in the coming months.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule in the coming months on the Shuckers website.

