Trash Pandas to Host National Anthem Auditions on February 8

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host National Anthem Auditions at the Parkway Place Mall on Saturday, February 8, from 10 am to 12 pm. Individuals, ensemble groups, and choirs are invited to audition for the opportunity to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" before one of the Trash Pandas 69 home games at Toyota Field during the 2025 season. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

Interested applicants should complete the National Anthem Audition form linked below, which is available at TrashPandasBaseball.com. A Trash Pandas representative will contact each registered contestant to schedule the time of their performance. Unregistered individuals or groups who wish to audition are welcome to attend and will be waitlisted on a first-come, first-served basis, but due to time constraints, they cannot be guaranteed an audition.

The event will be hosted by Trash Pandas On-Field Emcee "Tricky" Ricky Fernandez.

The Parkway Place Mall is located adjacent to Memorial Parkway (Highway 231) near the Drake Avenue intersection in Huntsville at 2801 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, AL. Auditions will take place on a lower level in front of Dilliard's.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Fans can also buy tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit //trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

