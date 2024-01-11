Single Game Tickets Go on Sale on Tuesday, January 16th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are thrilled to announce that single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 16th at 10am. Tickets for each home game will be put on sale that day for fans interested in securing seats to all of their favorite promotional nights.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES (Excludes Special Events):

Sunday - Thursday with the exception of Wednesday, July 3rd:

Home Plate Premium Ticket - $16.00 ($14.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $14.00 ($12.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $11.00 ($9.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $11.00 ($9.00 in advance)

**Online orders will contain a convenience fee*

Friday - Saturday and Wednesday, July 3rd:

Home Plate Premium Ticket - $17.00 ($15.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($13.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $12.00 ($10.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $12.00 ($10.00 in advance)

**Online orders will contain a convenience fee*

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age will receive $1 off the single game ticket prices. Kids discounts are also available to online customers while purchasing adult tickets as fans can purchase two kid tickets online for every adult ticket ordered with a maximum ticket purchase of up to ten total tickets. Active and retired military will also receive a special $1 ticket discount by presenting the proper identification when purchasing tickets in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office.

Naturals fans will continue to enjoy an enhanced online buying experience where fans can select their preferred seat and whether they'd like to add a parking pass for $5. Tickets and the parking pass, if applicable, will be added to a fan's online My Tickets account once they have completed their purchase.

For a game schedule, visit www.nwanaturals.com. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Pre-Season Hours (January 17th - March 1st):

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Closed all other days of the week

In-Season Hours (Starting March 4th):

Monday - Friday: 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm

Weekday Gamedays: 12:00 pm until the game ends

Saturday & Sunday Gamedays: 12:00 pm until the game ends

Non-Gameday Saturdays & Sundays: Closed

TICKETING PROCEDURES

Tickets can be purchased online (at any time) or in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (closed all other days) beginning on Tuesday, January 16th at 10am CST. Updated Box Office hours after March 1st are listed above. Convenience fees apply to all online orders. For additional questions, please visit www.nwanaturals.com, email [email protected], or call our office at 479-927-4900.

The Naturals will return to action on Friday, April 5th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) for Opening Night of the 2024 season at Arvest Ballpark.

