Beveridge Award Presented in Honor of Jose Falcon

CORPUS CHRISTI - The family Jose "JJ" Falcon Jr. will be presented with the 2024 Matt Beveridge Award, traditionally bestowed upon a high school baseball senior student-athlete who exemplifies character, courage, leadership, and spirit.

Falcon, who passed away this past August at the age of 18, loved playing baseball, running track, and showing goats. An active 4-H member, JJ was a standout at the Nueces County Livestock Show. He also competed in photography, homemaking, and leatherwork, while serving as a 4-H Ambassador at such events as the State of the County Address.

Falcon was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that spread to his lungs, during his junior year in Kingsville. Despite undergoing intensive treatments, including a year-long stint at Houston's Texas Children's Hospital, JJ remained active in the community and at Santa Gertrudis Academy. Falcon earned his diploma and attended as many SGA baseball games as possible. His support helped the Lions to a regional-final finish last spring.

JJ made a triumphant return to the county livestock show last January, winning his division in market goat.

Falcon's courage and determination caught the attention of South Texan and New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, who made numerous visits with JJ. Falcon also joined the Savannah Bananas, performing as an honorary member of the nationally-known professional baseball team.

The Matt Beveridge Award was established in 2009 to honor the life and legacy of one of the Coastal Bend's most beloved and respected high school athletes. Following his junior year, Matt was diagnosed with cancer. Through two years of treatment, Matt showed tremendous courage battling the disease, inspiring everyone around him.

