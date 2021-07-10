Simpson, Fresno Shock San Jose with Late Longball

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (37-21) stunned the San Jose Giants (37-21) 6-5 Friday evening from Excite Ballpark. The triumph put Fresno back into a tie with San Jose for the best record in Low-A West and gave them their first Friday road victory of the season. This was the Grizzlies eighth comeback win of the year and third in the month of July.

Colin Simpson played hero for Fresno in the ninth. The left fielder stepped up to the plate with two outs, a runner on first and the Grizzlies down by one. After fouling off a pitch, Simpson drove the 0-1 offering over the right-center field wall, giving Fresno a 6-5 advantage. Both of his 2021 clouts have come in the past week at crucial times.

Besides Simpson, Daniel Montano and Joe Aeilts had big nights as well. Montano collected two hits, one RBI and a pair of runs. His single in the ninth trimmed the Grizzlies deficit to 5-4. Montano extended his hit streak to 18 games, which is the longest by any Low-A West batter. Aeilts had a run to go along with his multi-single contest. Grant Lavigne walked and scored twice while Bryant Quijada recorded one RBI via sacrifice fly.

The Giants lineup pounded eight hits with four going for extra-bases. Luis Matos and Jairo Pomares each continued their hot series, going deep in the defeat. The duo supplied all of the San Jose RBI.

Fresno righty Blake Goldsberry (2-0) secured the decision after two solid innings of relief. He allowed a pair of hits. Starter Anderson Amarista went five frames, striking out six. Giants' right-hander Ryan Murphy punched out 11 over six sensational innings. He permitted two earned runs on five hits. Clay Helvey (2-3) suffered the loss after a rough ninth.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Colin Simpson (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- DH Daniel Montano (2-4, RBI, 2 R)

- CF Joe Aeilts (2-4, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- CF Luis Matos (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Jairo Pomares (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Ryan Murphy (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K)

On Deck:

Saturday, July 10 @ San Jose Giants, Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (2-5, 4.91) vs. San Jose RHP Aaron Sanchez (Rehab), 6:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies and Giants have met 16 times this season with both teams winning eight games apiece. One or two runs have decided 12 of those 16 contests. Both squads will meet another 14 times in 2021 (not including possible playoffs) and are currently tied for the best records in Low-A West.

