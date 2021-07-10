Fresno's Ninth-Inning Home Run Stuns Giants

Fresno's Colin Simpson hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Grizzlies to a 6-5 win over the Giants on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. San Jose was one out away from their second straight victory over Fresno before Simpson's blast off Giants closer Clay Helvey propelled the Grizzlies to the comeback win. The heartbreaking defeat was San Jose's third loss in four games to open the series and dropped the Giants (37-21) into a first-place tie with Fresno (37-21) in the Low-A West standings.

San Jose led for the majority of the contest and took a 5-3 advantage into the top of the ninth with Helvey on the mound. The Giants right-hander though issued a walk to Grant Lavigne to start the inning. Following a strikeout of Joe Aeilts and a wild pitch that advanced Lavigne to second, Daniel Montano lined an RBI single into center to bring the Grizzlies to within 5-4. Helvey came back to retire Julio Carreras on a fly out to bring San Jose to the brink of victory, but Simpson followed by launching an 0-1 pitch over the fence in deep right center for a two-run homer. The home run was Simpson's second of the season and it put Fresno ahead by a 6-5 margin.

Down by a run, the Giants threatened in the bottom of the ninth, but a key pick-off at third base hindered their comeback effort. Consecutive singles from Abdiel Layer and pinch-hitter Harrison Freed put runners on first and second with none out. Carter Williams then grounded into a fielder's choice with Freed forced at second for the first out of the inning. Luis Toribio was up next with the potential tying run, Layer, over at third base. However during the Toribio at-bat, Grizzlies catcher Bryant Quijada picked off Layer at third base for the second out of the inning. Moments later, Toribio flied out to right and Fresno had secured the come-from-behind win.

Grizzlies reliever Blake Goldsberry pitched the final two innings to earn the win. Helvey (2-3) was saddled with the loss.

Prior to the ninth inning disappointment, the Giants received an outstanding start from Ryan Murphy and hit a pair of home runs to build their lead. San Jose opened the scoring with a Luis Matos two-out RBI single in the bottom of the first. Fresno answered with two runs in the second off Murphy as Aeilts and Montano produced back-to-back singles to start the inning and both eventually came home. Aeilts scored the tying run two batters later on Simpson's RBI single before Quijada's sacrifice fly made it 2-1 Grizzlies.

The Giants tied the game in the bottom of the third when Jairo Pomares crushed a 403-foot home run to deep right field. The solo shot was Pomares' third homer of the series and seventh overall this season.

Matos then connected for his fifth homer of the year - a solo blast to left - in the bottom of the fourth to give San Jose a 3-2 lead.

The Giants extended their lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth as Williams began the frame with a double and scored when Toribio reached on an error.

Meanwhile, Murphy was dominating the Fresno lineup, including a stretch of six consecutive strikeouts over the fourth and fifth innings. Fresno then scratched across a run without a hit against Murphy in the top of the sixth. Lavigne led off by drawing a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. He was still at third with two outs when Murphy bounced a pitch that was blocked by catcher Ronaldo Flores. Lavigne initially broke for the plate, but stopped halfway as Flores retrieved the ball. However, the Giants botched the rundown play as Lavigne scored anyway to bring the Grizzlies to within 4-3.

San Jose, however, got the run right back in the bottom of the inning as Casey Schmitt singled to lead off, stole second and scored on back-to-back wild pitches to make it 5-3.

The Giants bullpen was initially excellent as Ivan Armstrong breezed through an eight-pitch top of the seventh to maintain the two-run advantage. Justin Crump then set down the side in order in the eighth before Fresno staged their dramatic rally in the top of the ninth.

GIANTS NOTES

Ninth-Inning Heartbreak

The Giants suffered their fourth loss this season when leading after eight innings. Friday also marked the third time that San Jose suffered a defeat when one out away from victory (May 25 vs. Lake Elsinore, June 18 at Modesto).

Inside The Box Score

San Jose out-hit Fresno by an 8-7 margin, but went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Luis Matos (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) was the only Giants player with more than one hit. Matos has five hits over his last two games. The Grizzlies won despite committing three errors.

Murphy's Start

Ryan Murphy struck out 11 batters over his six-inning start. The right-hander allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) while issuing only one walk. Over his last two starts, Murphy has pitched 13 innings and surrendered only two earned runs with two walks and 23 strikeouts. He's now second in Low-A West with 83 strikeouts this season.

Pomares' Big Week

After homering again on Friday, Jairo Pomares is now 9-for-15 in the series with three home runs. He's hit seven homers in 20 games with the Giants this season (.364 AVG).

Attendance

Friday's crowd of 2,023 was San Jose's largest attendance at Excite Ballpark this season.

Roster Move

Catcher Fabian Pena was transferred to Triple-A Sacramento before the game. Pena played in nine games with the River Cats earlier this season prior to joining San Jose last month.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. San Francisco Giants pitcher Aaron Sanchez is expected to make a rehab start on the mound for San Jose.

