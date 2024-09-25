Silver Knights Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Plans

September 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced their broadcast plans for the 2024-25 regular season. The Silver Knights will partner with Scripps Sports for a second season, televising 12 games this season on Vegas 34, the broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights. Silver Knights radio broadcasts will also return for a fifth season with Lotus Broadcasting, with all 72 regular-season games airing on 1230AM The Game (KLAV), the flagship station for Silver Knights hockey.

"We saw a tremendous fan response in 2023-24 during our first season with Scripps Sports," said Gabe Mirabelli, Foley Entertainment Group's Chief Business Officer for Minor League Sports. "Our viewership numbers were strong, and fans throughout the valley could watch future Golden Knights from home on an NHL-quality broadcast. With the Golden Knights and Silver Knights together, Vegas 34 is our home for hockey in the Vegas Valley."

Vegas 34 carried 12 Silver Knights games last season, highlighting several prominent Silver Knights promotional nights. Brian McCormack will serve his fifth season as the play-by-play broadcaster for Silver Knights hockey, joined by Golden Knights broadcast talent like Daren Millard, Darren Eliot, and Gary Lawless. KTNV Channel 13 reporter Alex Eschelman will also join Silver Knights television broadcasts this season.

"The 2023-2024 season was a big year as Vegas 34 quickly became the destination for hockey in Las Vegas," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "We're looking forward to keeping the momentum going this season with even more great coverage for Valley fans, including the addition of KTNV's Alex Eschelman to the broadcast team for Silver Knights games - her passion and experience will be a great fit for this homegrown fanbase."

McCormack will be joined on radio broadcasts by Justin Russo, who will return for his third season on the broadcast team to lead the pre and post-game shows and intermission reports. McCormack and Russo will host HSK Today, the Silver Knights' weekly insider radio program, every Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT on 1230AM The Game.

Both Silver Knights preseason games, October 4 and October 5 against the Tucson Roadrunners, will be aired on 1230AM The Game. The first episode of HSK Today will air on October 9.

2024-25 HSK TELEVISION SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change. All times PT.

October

Friday, Oct. 18 vs CGY at 7 p.m.

November

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs TUC at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 vs ABB at 7 p.m.

December

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs TEX at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 vs SJ at 1 p.m.

January

Sunday, Jan. 5 vs BAK at 5 p.m.

February

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs CGY at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs TUC at 5 p.m.

March

Saturday, Mar. 8 vs COL at 1 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 21 vs SD at 6 p.m.

April

Wednesday, Apr. 9 vs BAK at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 19 vs BAK at 6 p.m.

