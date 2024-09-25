Flyers Send Nine Players to Phantoms

September 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers reduced their training camp roster today and have assigned nine players to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Position - Name - (Age, Height, Left/Right, Hometown, 2023-24 Team)

D - Matteo Mann- (19, 6-6, R, Sackville NB, Saint John-QMJHL)

D - Emile Chouinard - (21, 6-5, R, Quebec PQ, Baie-Comeau-QMJHL)

D - Ethan Samson - (21, 6-3, R, Delta BC, Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

D - Sam Sedley - (21, 6-0, R, Stratford ON, Owen Sound-OHL)

F - Sawyer Boulton - (20, 6-0, R, East Amherst NY, London-OHL)

F - Nick Capone - (22, 6-2, R, East Haven CT, UConn)

F - Alexis Gendron - (20, 5-10, L, Coteau Du Lac PQ, LV Phantoms / Drummondville-QMJHL)

F - Matt Miller - (25, 6-2, R, Leo IN, Univ. Neb-Omaha / LV Phantoms)

F - Zayde Wisdom - (22, 5-11, R, Toronto ON, Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

The group includes four members of the Phantoms last season (Samson, Gendron, Miller, Wisdom) and five newcomers (Mann, Chouinard, Sedley, Boulton, Capone).

Philadelphia's training camp roster is now at 44 players.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Training Camp begins on Sunday, September 29.

The Phantoms play their first preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, October 1 at PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley will also host the Hershey Bears in preseason action on Saturday, October 5 before concluding the exhibition schedule on the road with a Sunday, October 6 clash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack including a Rally Towel giveaway presented by Service Electric.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.