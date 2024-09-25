Admirals Announce Staff Additions

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team has hired Dylan Barnes as Manager of Ticket Operations and Alissa Dins as Inside Sales Specialist. In addition, the team has named Julia Beres to Coordinator of Ticket Operations.

Barnes oversees daily functions of the Ticket Operations department and helps develop sales strategies and tactics. On game days, he at the Will Call/Ticket Resolution windows assisting fans and distributing will call tickets. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Dylan is a graduate of Loyola University Chicago and was most recently with the Milwaukee Bucks working in ticket operations.

Dins is a recent graduate of Western Illinois University where she was a member of the women's basketball team. In her new role with the team she responsible for helping to sell season ticket packages, focusing specifically on Flex Plans and also to provide current season ticket members with exemplary customer service. She will also head up the team's efforts in their Fan Services booth during home games at Panther Arena.

In her new role with the team Beres is responsible for creating marketing emails, coordinating events for Season Ticket Members, helping develop online marketing offers, and resolving backend issues related to the team's ticketing system. Beres is a native of Milwaukee and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in Sociology, Psychology and Criminal Justice.

The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

