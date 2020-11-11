Signed and Game-Used Bieber, Ram=C3=ADrez, Lindor Memorabilia Featured in Captains Charities Auction and Raffle

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains today announced a special online auction and raffle, featuring signed and game-used memorabilia from Captains alumni and Cleveland Indians All-Stars José RamÃ­rez, Francisco Lindor and Shane Bieber, plus autographed items from past Cleveland stars like Omar Vizquel, Kenny Lofton and Carlos Baerga. A full list of items is listed below. The auction, which will run on the online platform RallyUp, begins on Friday, November 13 a 10 a.m. ET and runs until Sunday, November 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Proceeds benefit Captains Charities.

Auction Items

- Francisco Lindor autographed baseball from the 2012 MLB All-Star Futures Game

- José RamÃ­rez autographed white Cleveland Indians replica jersey (size adult large)

- Shane Bieber game-used blue Lake County Captains jersey (size adult extra-large)

Raffle Items

- Omar Vizquel autographed picture

- Kenny Lofton autographed picture

- Charles Nagy autographed picture

- Shane Bieber autographed official MLB baseball

- Carlos Baerga autographed official MLB baseball

- Roberto Pérez autographed official Midwest League baseball

- Michael Brantley autographed official Midwest League baseball

- Andrew Miller autographed official Midwest League baseball

- Mickey Callaway autographed official 2017 MLB Spring Training baseball

- Travis Hafner autographed official Midwest League baseball

- Cory Snyder autographed official MiLB baseball

- Greg Swindell autographed official Midwest League baseball

- Nolan Jones Lake County Captains bobblehead

- Will Benson Lake County Captains bobblehead

- Roberto Pérez Lake County Captains bobblehead

- Jobu Picantes de Lake County bobblehead

- 2010 Captains Midwest League Champions Wrist Watch (non-functioning)

Starting bids for auction items are set by the Lake County Captains. Bids on any item must be no less than $10 higher than the previous high bid for that item. For raffle items, fans may purchase 15 entries for $10 or 40 entries for $20. All winners will be contacted by a Captains staff member the week of Monday, November 23. Please contact the Captains office at 440-975-8085 with any questions.

