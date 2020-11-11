TinCaps Launch "First in Line for 2021" Package

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps haven't had a fan in the seats at Parkview Field since September of 2019, but as the team anxiously awaits returning to play in 2021, they're offering fans a chance to be "first in line" at the ballpark.

Fans can purchase a "First in Line for 2021" package that includes an undated ticket for the 2021 season plus a life-size cutout of themselves placed in a seat at Parkview Field, while also supporting local non-profit organizations.

"We missed being able to welcome fans to the ballpark this summer," TinCaps Vice President Michael Limmer said. "But as we look forward to getting fans back to watch baseball at Parkview Field next season, we wanted to give them the opportunity to join us early. These life-size fan cutouts have been seen all over sports in 2020 and we're excited about packing our ballpark with people again, even if, for now, they're just cutouts."

"First in Line for 2021" packages are available now on

TinCaps.com for just $40.

Fans can upload their photo to the TinCaps' site and then watch their cutout be seated at the ballpark via a photo on social media. Fans will be invited to the ballpark next spring to take their life-size cutout home as a keepsake.

"Every time a new fan joins us, we'll post a photo of them on social media," Limmer said. "Every fan will get a chance to see themselves as we fill the ballpark in anticipation of the 2021 season."

On top of a life-size cutout and ticket for the 2021 season, fans will have the chance for their purchase to positively impact a local non-profit. The TinCaps have partnered with more than 40 area personalities to be "section leaders" as part of the "First in Line for 2021" program. (See list below.) When fans make their order, they'll have the opportunity to select which personality they'd like to sit with at the ballpark. The TinCaps will donate $5 from each package to that personality's charity of choice.

"In 2020 we've missed being able to have fun with fans, partner with some of our favorite local personalities, and positively impact area non-profits," Limmer said. "With the 'First in Line' program, we've been able to tie that all together."

Fans can visit

TinCaps.com for more information about the "First in Line for 2021" package.

AREA PERSONALITIES AND SELECTED NON-PROFIT PARTNERS

Name Organization Non-Profit

Andy Beckman Majic 95.1 Children's Autism Center

Angie Classic Hits 101.7 Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry

BJ Steele B969 Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne

Brett Rump 1380 The Fan Special Olympics of Allen County

Brien McElhatten ABC 21 Allen County SPCA

Carrie Classic Hits 101.7 Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry

Chris Daniels Fort Wayne's NBC Erin's House

Chris Darby WANE 15 NeighborLink Fort Wayne

Colin 97.3 WMEE Big Brother Big Sisters of NEIN

Curtis Smith Parkview Parkview Foundations

Dan Austin K105 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Daniel Tiger PBS Fort Wayne PBS Fort Wayne

DeShawn Moore Fort Wayne Rhythm & Praise Fort Wayne Rescue Mission

Dirk Rowley WANE 15 Fort Wayne Rescue Mission

Doc West 963XKE Vera Bradley Foundation

Geno Burgess B969 TinCaps C.A.R.E.

Heather 98.9 The Bear Fort Wayne 22, INC.

Jason Lee 963XKE Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry

Jim Classic Hits 101.7 Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry

JJ Fabini 963XKE Audio Reading Service - ACPL Foundation

Johnny TinCap TinCaps TinCaps C.A.R.E.

Justin Prince FOX 55 Cancer Services of NE Indiana

Kaitlyn Kendall ABC 21 Riley Children's Hospital

Krista Miller ABC 21 Allen County SPCA

Linda Jackson Fort Wayne's NBC Erin's House

Mason Hot 107.9 TinCaps C.A.R.E.

Matt Leach ABC 21 Community Harvest Food Bank

Mayor Tom Henry City of Fort Wayne All Charities

Melissa Montana Star 88.3 Give Love Campaign

Nicholas Ferreri WANE 15 Fort Wayne Kiwanis

Pat Miller WOWO Shepherd's House

Randy Alomar US 93.3 American Heart Association

Renee 97.3 WMEE Big Brother Big Sisters of NEIN

Robbie Mack Hot 107.9 Autism Society of Indiana

Scott 90.3 WBCL NeighborLink Fort Wayne

Supa Dave Adams Radio Group Perfect Paws Pet Rescue

Taylor Morgan Adams Radio Group Allen County SPCA

Tiffany 90.3 WBCL NeighborLink Fort Wayne

Tom Powell Fort Wayne's NBC Positive Resource Connection

Toya T B969 Friends & Family Fund for BIPOC Businesses

Zack ALT 102.3 Alzheimer's Association

Zuri the Giraffe Fort Wayne Children's Zoo Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

