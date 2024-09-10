Sidekicks Announce Home Opener Date for 2024-2025 MASL Season
September 10, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks News Release
Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks announce Saturday, December 21 as their Home Opener Date for the 2024-25 MASL season at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas. Time and Opponent are yet to be determined and will be announced when the full schedule drops. Home Opener Tickets go on sale soon!
