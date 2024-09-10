Sidekicks Announce Home Opener Date for 2024-2025 MASL Season

September 10, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks announce Saturday, December 21 as their Home Opener Date for the 2024-25 MASL season at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas. Time and Opponent are yet to be determined and will be announced when the full schedule drops. Home Opener Tickets go on sale soon!

Reserve your Season Tickets Today!

Step into the ultimate soccer experience with our range of exclusive Season Ticket Membership Options for the 2024-2025 Dallas Sidekicks season.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter or a casual fan, we have the perfect package to suit your passion for the game. Plans start as low as $240.

Season Tickets

Questions about Season Tickets? Call 469-393-0160 or email tickets@dallassidekicks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.