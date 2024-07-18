Shwing Batter Group Welcomes Somers to Management Team, Promotes Cornett in Nanaimo

July 18, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA and NANAIMO, B.C. - The company that oversees the two Vancouver Island teams in the West Coast League is excited to announce a key addition and some organizational changes -- intended to strengthen the growth of baseball in the Nanaimo and Victoria markets.

Jim Swanson, the Managing Partner of Shwing Batter Investment Group, which owns the Nanaimo NightOwls and Victoria HarbourCats, is pleased to welcome ADRIAN SOMERS as Vice-President, Operations and Business, to support continued efforts and growth of the brands on the island.

At the same time, TINA CORNETT is being promoted to General Manager of the third-season Nanaimo NightOwls, a position Swanson has held since the team's unveiling in March of 2020, and debut season of 2022. Cornett, a well-known baseball executive on the Island with leadership positions for more than a decade with provincial bodies, has more than proven her value in leading operations at historic Serauxmen Stadium and in the Nanaimo market.

Christian Stewart, a WCL veteran, remains as General Manager of the Victoria HarbourCats, overseeing the flagship operation that continues to set standards for family entertainment in BC's capital city.

Chris Beveridge has seen his area grow -- Creative Director, Online and Social Media for the company, and now also General Manager of the Edwards Family Training Centre.

Experienced media executive John Pollard continues as Marketing Director for the HarbourCats and NightOwls, while Kent Malpass continues as Concessions Director for the NightOwls, working closely with Tina Cornett.

"This is an exciting time, to grow our group and be set up for a busy off-season for both teams and ensure 2025 brings our best seasons yet," said Swanson, who has led the HarbourCats since 2013. "We have strong people leading operations in both markets, with potential for growth, and adding Adrian provides further leadership and support.

"Tina has done a tremendous job of leading so much of the foundational start of the NightOwls in Nanaimo and is committed to growing that program in the community. I'm not sure where we would be without her efforts getting the NightOwls in the air since before the first pitch in 2022."

Somers started in a corporate marketing role with the HarbourCats and NightOwls in March, also supporting the Edwards Family Training Centre (EFTC) and behind-the-scenes work with the Victoria Golden Tide (CCBC). The former president of the Victoria Mariners organization in the BC Premier Baseball League is a serial entrepreneur from the cutting-edge medical technology space. Adrian brings a deep customer focus, with the ability to quantify "what's next" to the organization's marketing and sponsorship campaigns, choosing to innovate rather than replicate.

"The foundation in both Victoria and Nanaimo is outstanding, but the potential for the future is endless with the core HarbourCats and NightOwls, the indoor facility, the Golden Tide, and our growing digital platforms," said Somers, known to his friends as an ardent Red Sox and Packers fan. "The product on and off the field has been strong for years, that allows us to focus on growth opportunities for each of the four business units. That is why I am excited to join the management team."

Somers can be reached at adrian@harbourcats.com or adrian@nanaimonightowls.com.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.