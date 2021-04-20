Shutout Snaps Mayhem Win-Streak

April 20, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - 9-1 in their last 10, and riding an eight-game winning streak, the Mayhem took the trip up I-75 to Knoxville for the last time in the regular season. Macon & Knoxville, the only two teams with a clinched playoff position, would be battling in a possible preview of the last series of the season - the championship series.

Trevor Gorsuch, newly-signed with the Mayhem earlier today, would get the start in net on the road, battling Knoxville's Austyn Roudebush. After a first frame with nothing to show on the scoresheet or game report, Knoxville would notch the first goal of the game just past the halfway mark of the period. Brady Fleurent, on his eighth goal of the year, would score unassisted. With :11 left to go in the period, Kenton Helgesen's third goal of the year would give the Ice Bears a 2-0 lead into the intermission, leading in shots 12-9.

Second period action would see the first penalties of the game, both going against the visiting Mayhem. Nick Minerva's boarding and Josh Victor's tripping would both be killed off, continuing Macon's success on the penalty kill in their stretch. Outside of the PK's, there would be no change on the scoresheet, as the Ice Bears would lead the period's shots 9-7. 2-0 Ice Bears heading into the final frame.

Action in the third period would not see much change for the favor of the Mayhem. Nearing the halfway mark of the frame, Macon would head on its first Power Play, as Josh Thrower would go off for Interference. The Mayhem would be unable to capitalize on the man-advantage, and see their shutout woes continue. Desperate, with the net empty, the Mayhem would pull Gorsuch from the net, where Helgesen would strike for the empty netter and his second of the night. Knoxville would shutout the Mayhem 3-0 enroute to snapping the Mayhem winning-streak at eight.

The Mayhem return to action on Saturday night in Pelham, taking on the last-place Birmingham Bulls for the final time this season, before taking on the Huntsville Havoc on Tuesday in the Rocket City.

