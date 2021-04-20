Macon's Jason Tackett Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Jason Tackett of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for April 12- 18.

Tackett scored two goals and added four assists in a busy four-game week as he helped Macon to their second eight-game winning streak of the season, capturing the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions in the process.

On Tuesday, the West Chester, OH native assisted on two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as Macon defeated Knoxville 2-1. Tackett matched that outing on Thursday, picking up two helpers in a 3-1 win over Pensacola. He closed out the week by lighting the lamp in the Mayhem's wins over Pensacola (5-3) and Huntsville (4-3).

Since signing with Macon on March 11, Tackett has 28 points in 17 games (9g, 19a), including 10 multi-point outings, with a +14 rating. Before turning pro this season, Tackett played four years at Ferris State University where he recorded 45 points in 114 career games for the Bulldogs.

Also nominated: Anthony Collins, Birmingham (3 gp, 2g, 3a, +5, gwg), Alex Berardinelli, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, ppg), Lincoln Griffin, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, 1a) and Alec Hagaman (3 gp, 1g, 2a)

