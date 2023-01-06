Shuckers to Host Job Fair on January 24

BILOXI, MS - As the 2023 season approaches, the Biloxi Shuckers will host a job fair at MGM Park on Tuesday, January 24, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The Shuckers are seeking seasonal employees for another thrilling year in Biloxi.

Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers, access control, camera operators, press box production, official scorer, game day stringer, mascot, retail, grounds crew, bat boys/girls, entertainment team and on-field emcee. Interested applicants can enter through the Sparklight entrance on the north side of MGM Park and should bring a copy of their resume.

OVG 360, the official concessionaire of MGM Park, will also be interviewing candidates for cooks, concessions stand leads, bartenders, food runners, catering suite attendants, kitchen prep workers, kitchen staff, dishwashers, warehouse lead, warehouse workers and laundry and staff attendants. Para OVG 360, hablamos español. Applications for Shuckers' seasonal employment and OVG 360 are available on-site but are also available online to download here.

Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at MGM Park against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

