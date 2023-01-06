Alabama Baseball Comes to Toyota Field on March 28

January 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The tide is rolling into Toyota Field for the first time.

The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The matchup marks the first journey to Madison for the Alabama baseball team and will be the third SEC baseball game in Toyota Field history, with the first two being hosted by Auburn.

"We are so excited to play at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, on Tuesday, March 28," Alabama Head Coach Brad Bohannon said. "There are a ton of Alabama fans in the northern part of the state, and this will provide them with an opportunity to see Alabama Baseball up close without having to make the drive to Tuscaloosa. We can't wait to come play in a great venue in front of a huge Alabama crowd."

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with all gates at Toyota Field opening at 4:30 p.m. Starting today, January 6, Trash Pandas season ticket holders will have the first priority to purchase their own seats for the game. On January 20, Alabama season ticket holders will then have an opportunity to purchase tickets. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on January 27 at 9 a.m. Fans interested in a general public pre-sale opportunity can fill out a form to receive early access to purchase tickets at trashpandasbaseball.com/rolltide.

Parking is available through Clutch! for $6.75 in advance starting on January 27. Parking increases to $10 on the day of the game and is available upon entry to the Toyota Field parking lot.

All concessions at Toyota Field will be open for the game and alcohol will be available for purchase. The game will feature exciting contests and promotions between innings in typical Trash Pandas style. Toyota Field is a cashless venue and a clear-bag policy will in effect. Full game information will also be available at trashpandasbaseball.com/rolltide.

The game will mark the first time Alabama baseball has played in North Alabama since May 12, 2015, when they hosted and defeated Mercer 5-3 at Joe Davis Stadium. Alabama played in Huntsville for the first time at Joe Davis Stadium in 1985 and did so every year from 1985-95, except for 1991. After their 1995 game, a loss to Auburn, the Tide did not return to the Rocket City until their final game at Joe Davis Stadium two decades later. Over 12 games at Joe Davis Stadium, Alabama has posted a 7-5 record, mainly against rival Auburn.

Alabama enters the 2023 season after posting a 31-27 record under Head Coach Brad Bohannon in 2022. The tide posted a strong 22-11 home record last season and will be the designated home team for the game at Toyota Field in March. The current squad features Madison native and Bob Jones High School graduate Caden Rose, an infielder who led the team with a .326 batting average in 2022.

In the event of inclement weather on March 28, the game may be postponed to Wednesday, March 29.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.