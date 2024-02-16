Shuckers Single-Game Tickets Now Available, Team Announces Daily Promotions

February 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that single-game tickets are now on sale with daily promotions for all 69 home games throughout the 2024 season on biloxishuckers.com, Ticketmaster and the Shuckers Box Office at the ballpark. Tickets range from $9-$31 on the lower level with a more premium all-inclusive experience available on the suite level in the Kloud7 SkyBox. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of gameday and can save up to 17% off each ticket. The Shuckers also offer special discounts to seniors, kids, military and first responders. These discounts are available for the Home Plate Box, Dugout Box and Reserved Sections. Kids two and under are admitted free of charge.

As with 2023, the Shuckers are utilizing digital ticketing for the 2024 season. With digital tickets, fans can purchase the exact seats they want on their device and can keep their tickets on their mobile device for easy use at the gate. Fans do have the option to print their tickets at home if they would prefer to bring a physical ticket to the game. Additionally, tickets can be easily transferred from one person to another through either email, text or their Ticketmaster account.

The Shuckers have also announced the team's daily promotions for the year, including the ability for kids to run the bases after every home game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. For Tuesday home games, the Shuckers will host "T-Shirt Tuesday", where the first 250 fans through the ballpark gates will receive a specialty Shuckers t-shirt. Bark in the Park returns for select Wednesday home games in 2024. The Shuckers will also host Military Wednesday. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Thirsty Thursday also returns to the ballpark for the 2024 season with discounted drinks. On Fridays, the Shuckers will light up the skies following the game with a fireworks show. Each fireworks show will showcase the best fireworks on the Coast with unique music, themes and colors. Shuck Yeah Saturday will also return for all Saturday home games in 2024. The Shuckers will have premium giveaways, concerts and pre-game acts on Saturdays throughout the season. Fans can also enjoy Fun Day Sunday at the ballpark. Kid-friendly events will be available, including pregame autographs, kids to run the bases and catch on the field after the game.

The Shuckers have also announced upgrades to the ballpark ahead of the 2024 season. New to the ballpark in 2024 will be a renovation of the right-field berm into a beach area complete with a boardwalk, tiki bar, splash pad, shade structures and beach chairs for all fans to use.

The Shuckers will also be transforming into the Biloxi King Cakes for four games during the 2024 season; May 11, June 13, July 21 and August 13. On those nights, the Shuckers will honor the Coast's Mardi Gras tradition with specialty jerseys and hats. Other marquee match-ups include a Mother's Day game against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday, May 12, a Father's Day game on Sunday, June 16 and the team's annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on Wednesday, July 3 against the Mississippi Braves. The Shuckers will also be home for Memorial Day weekend with games on Tuesday, May 21 through Sunday, May 26 against the Birmingham Barons.

The Shuckers will have more information regarding their complete 2024 promotional schedule, including giveaways, character appearances and more in the coming weeks.

Tickets are also available for the 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic at the ballpark featuring Southern Miss, Nicholls, Mississippi State, New Orleans and South Alabama on Tuesday, February 27, Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.