Blue Wahoos Announce 2024 Weekly Promotional Schedule, Opening Day Giveaways

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced on Friday their weekly promotional schedule for the upcoming 2024 baseball season at Blue Wahoos Stadium, featuring the return of dogs, bingo, mullets, giveaways, fireworks and more!

In addition, the Blue Wahoos have offered a sneak peek at their giveaway schedule, unveiling two giveaways for Opening Night on Friday, April 5 against the Mississippi Braves. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos adjustable denim cap presented by LandrumHR, and all fans will receive a 2024 Blue Wahoos magnet schedule presented by WEAR and Cox.

Weekly Promotions

Doggone Tuesday: Pups are back in the park! Fans can bring their four-legged friends out to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesdays again in 2024, and fans can also enjoy a one-price ticket deal that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink.

Winning Wednesday: Wednesdays are for winning at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Baseball BINGO returns with opportunities to win fun prizes, and select Wednesdays during the summer months will also feature a postgame fireworks show!

Mullet Thursday: Go with the flow! The Blue Wahoos once again become the Pensacola Mullets during every Thursday home game this season. With different drink specials each night, it's business on the field and a party in the stands!

Giveaway Friday: Our fans will be treated to an awesome giveaway every Friday home game. Arrive early to stake your claim!

Fireworks Saturday: The best show on the bay is back! Join us every Saturday night as the skies will be lit up with a postgame firework spectacular!

Family Sunday: Families can stick around after our Sunday afternoon games as kids run the bases and play catch in the outfield!

Theme nights, giveaways and other promotions for the 2024 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets are available starting March 1 at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium Box Office. Season tickets, group outings and mini plans for the 2024 Pensacola Blue Wahoos season are on sale now at Blue Wahoos Stadium and bluewahoos.com. The Blue Wahoos will host the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey in an exhibition series April 2 and 3, with Opening Day of the 2024 Southern League season coming Friday, April 5 at home against the Mississippi Braves.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

