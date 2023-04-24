Shuckers Return to MGM Park for Fun-Filled Week against M-Braves

BILOXI, MS - After a walk-off home run, the best fireworks show on the coast and a special Jackie Robinson Day to kick off the 2023 home slate, the Biloxi Shuckers are back at MGM Park starting on Tuesday, April 25 against the Mississippi Braves! Fans are in for another jam-packed homestand on the coast with daily promotions, giveaways and a special Shuck Cancer Night at the ballpark.

TUESDAY, 6:05 p.m. - RHP TOBIAS MYERS (2-0, 2.81) VS. RHP ALAN RANGEL (0-1, 5.40)

The Shuckers open the home stand with an 80's Night T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola for the first 150 fans. It's also the first Brew Crew Tuesday of the year presented by F.E.B Distributing. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $12 with $6 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, 11:05 a.m. - RHP CHRISTIAN MEJIAS (1-0, 3.97) VS. RHP TANNER GORDON (1-2, 3.00)

The Shuckers are set to welcome local schools for the first Education Day of 2023! With a special 11:05 a.m. start time, the Shuckers will be offering a Lunch Break Special on the Renova Roofing Party Deck. Fans can purchase a $16 ticket for the deck that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. All military personnel can also receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID.

THURSDAY, 6:35 p.m. - RHP CARLOS RODRIGUEZ (0-1, 1.00) VS. RHP SCOTT BLEWETT (0-1, 2.70)

Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 highlights the day's matchup. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance.

FRIDAY, 6:35 p.m. - RHP JUSTIN JARVIS (1-1, 1.59) VS. RHP LUIS DE AVILA (0-1, 2.53)

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans are set to receive a special Shuckers' themes Beach Tote presented by the Beau Rivage. Fireworks will light up the skies over MGM Park immediately following the game.

SATURDAY, 6:05 p.m. - RHP ADAM SEMINARIS (1-2, 8.78) VS. LHP DOMINGO ROBLES (1-1, 3.38)

The Shuckers will take the field in custom Shuck Cancer jerseys designed by local Biloxi artist, Julia Reyes, which will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefiting local patients along the Gulf Coast through the American Cancer Society. Saturday is also Girl Scout Night, where the Shuckers will welcome local scouts to MGM Park with a pregame parade around the warning track.

SUNDAY, 1:05 p.m. - RHP TOBIAS MYERS (2-0, 2.81) VS. RHP ALAN RANGEL (0-1, 5.40)

It's going to be a PAWsome Fun Day Sunday at MGM Park with a special Paw Patrol Appearance! Chase and Skye will be in attendance for pictures and autographs throughout the day. Groups of four or more can grab a Fun Day Four Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Arrive early for pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame catch on the field. Fans can also receive a Shuckers team poster sponsored by Mele Printing.

