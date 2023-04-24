Philip, Gordon Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with Farm Bureau, announced on Monday that infielder Beau Philip and starting pitcher Tanner Gordon had been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Philip played all six games this past week for the M-Braves and led the team with seven hits, four runs, four walks, and a .440 OBP. Philip hit .333 (7-for-21) with two doubles, two RBI, and .869 OPS. On the season, the 24-year-old is batting .256 with one home run, three doubles, six RBI, eight runs, and .360 OBP.

The Sacramento, CA native is in his fifth pro season and was Atlanta's second-round selection in 2019 out of Oregon State.

Gordon logged his first quality start on Thursday night against Montgomery, giving up just one earned run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings. The right-hander has a 3.00 ERA over three starts, ranking sixth in the Southern League with 15.0 innings pitched, plus 15 strikeouts to just three walks, ranking ninth in the league with a 1.00 WHIP.

The 25-year-old Gordon is the #28 prospect for the Braves, according to MLB Pipeline, and was selected by Atlanta in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Indiana.

The Mississippi Braves are 5-10 on the season and begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday with the first of a six-game series at Biloxi. The M-Braves welcomed 18,587 fans to Trustmark Park over the five days of the homestand vs. Montgomery. Through eight home openings, the club is averaging 3,219 fans per game. The club returns home for a six-game series, May 9-14, against Chattanooga. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com/tickets or at the Trustmark Park box office.

